IQVIA Holdings Boosts FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, life sciences services company IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, while reaffirming revenue outlook. The company also provided financial outlook for the first quarter.
For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $9.95 to $10.25 per share on revenues between $14.70 billion and $15.00 billion.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $10.14 per share on revenues of $14.97 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.40 to $2.46 per share on revenues between $3.515 billion and $3.575 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $2.44 per share on revenues of $3.63 billion for the quarter.
On Thursday, the IQVIA board approved an increase of the share repurchase authorization by $2.0 billion, bringing the remaining authorization to just over $2.5 billion.
