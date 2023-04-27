|
27.04.2023 13:59:10
IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $289 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $325 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $462 million or $2.45 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $3.65 billion from $3.57 billion last year.
IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $289 Mln. vs. $325 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.53 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.41 -Revenue (Q1): $3.65 Bln vs. $3.57 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.26 - $10.56 Full year revenue guidance: $15,150 -$15,400 Mln
