IQVIA Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2JSPM / ISIN: US46266C1053
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28.07.2026 13:20:08
IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q2 Income Drops
(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $256 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $266 million, or $1.54 per share, last year.
Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $527 million or $3.15 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $4.368 billion from $4.017 billion last year.
IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $256 Mln. vs. $266 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.53 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue: $4.368 Bln vs. $4.017 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.80 To $ 13.00 Full year revenue guidance: $ 17.275 B To $ 17.475 B
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