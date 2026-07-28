IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q2 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $256 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $266 million, or $1.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $527 million or $3.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $4.368 billion from $4.017 billion last year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $256 Mln. vs. $266 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.53 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue: $4.368 Bln vs. $4.017 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.80 To $ 13.00 Full year revenue guidance: $ 17.275 B To $ 17.475 B