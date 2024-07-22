|
22.07.2024 13:05:59
IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $363 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $487 million or $2.64 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $3.81 billion from $3.73 billion last year.
IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $363 Mln. vs. $297 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.97 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.81 Bln vs. $3.73 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.10 - $11.30 Full year revenue guidance: $15,425 -$15,525 Ml
