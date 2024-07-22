22.07.2024 13:05:59

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $363 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $487 million or $2.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $3.81 billion from $3.73 billion last year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $363 Mln. vs. $297 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.97 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.81 Bln vs. $3.73 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.10 - $11.30 Full year revenue guidance: $15,425 -$15,525 Ml

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IQVIA Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten