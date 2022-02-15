15.02.2022 13:11:39

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $318 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $496 million or $2.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $3.64 billion from $3.30 billion last year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $318 Mln. vs. $119 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.63 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.43 -Revenue (Q4): $3.64 Bln vs. $3.30 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,515 - $3,575 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IQVIA Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IQVIA Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IQVIA Holdings Inc Registered Shs 198,70 0,00% IQVIA Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen verbuchen Gewinne
Die asiatischen Indizes zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte stark. Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel in Kauflaune. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es ebenfalls aufwärts. Die Wall Street setzte am Dienstag zur Erholung an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen