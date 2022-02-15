|
15.02.2022 13:11:39
IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $318 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $496 million or $2.55 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $3.64 billion from $3.30 billion last year.
IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $318 Mln. vs. $119 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.63 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.43 -Revenue (Q4): $3.64 Bln vs. $3.30 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,515 - $3,575 Mln
