IQVIA Named to FORTUNE’s 2021 List of "World’s Most Admired Companies”

IQVIA Holdings Inc. ("IQVIA”) (NYSE: IQV) has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s "World’s Most Admired Companies” list. IQVIA has received this distinction every year, following the merger between IMS Health and Quintiles in 2016. IQVIA is recognized in FORTUNE’s Healthcare: Pharmacy and Other Services category with high marks regarding efficient use of corporate assets, management quality, effectiveness in conducting business globally and long-term investment value.

"For the fourth consecutive year, IQVIA is privileged to be on FORTUNE’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies. With all the challenges resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic, this distinction reinforces and recognizes the innovation and drive of our 75,000 employees globally. Their work is critical to helping our clients advance the development and accessibility of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients around the world,” said IQVIA Chairman and CEO Ari Bousbib.

FORTUNE’s World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation. Since 1997, FORTUNE has identified, selected and ranked the World’s Most Admired Companies, identifying the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their peers.

Most Admired Company Survey Methodology

FORTUNE collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. They began with a universe of about 1,500 organizations comprising the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies from FORTUNE’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. The list was then winnowed to the highest-revenue companies within each industry, a total of 680 across 30 countries, and the top-rated companies were picked from that pool.

To determine the best-regarded companies spanning 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises within their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company must score in the top half of its industry peer group to be listed.

