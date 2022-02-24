IQVIA Named Top CRO in 2021 WCG CenterWatch Independent Survey

IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry was named the top CRO in Overall Reputation by clinical trial sites around the world in the 2021 WCG CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey Report.

The results were based on responses from investigators, study coordinators, nurses and others representing clinical trial sites across North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Respondents were asked to rank the overall reputation of 53 sponsors and 29 CROs they worked with the most in the previous two years and score them across 35 performance-related attributes. According to CenterWatch, survey respondents valued IQVIA’s comprehensive decentralized trials, direct-to-patient recruitment and therapeutic, clinical, regulatory, and technology expertise to meet the individual and changing needs of sites and their patients.

The WCG CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey is an independent survey conducted biannually since 1997. The 2021 survey was deployed to more than 60,000 individuals between August 11 and September 22, 2021.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 79,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations n more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005364/en/