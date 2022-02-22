IQVIA Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) today published its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The annual report highlights the significant efforts the company has made in advancing healthcare globally, increasing the diversity and engagement of its workforce, and reducing its global environmental footprint.

"We are proud of the many business accomplishments we had this past year, but it is especially meaningful to see how our approximately 79,000 employees have embraced our ambitious Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals and supported an expansion of these programs during 2021,” said Ari Bousbib, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IQVIA. "As an organization, our commitment to these efforts is unwavering, and we will continue reporting progress with complete transparency.”

Below are selected highlights of the 2021 report:

Enhanced ESG reporting : This year’s report was prepared based on three globally recognized reporting standards: 1) The Global Reporting Initiative ( GRI ) framework; 2) The Sustainable Accounting Standards Board ( SASB ) standards; and 3) The Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures ( TCFD ), the leading set of standards for investors seeking to understand an organization’s climate approach.

: This year’s report was prepared based on three globally recognized reporting standards: 1) The Global Reporting Initiative ( ) framework; 2) The Sustainable Accounting Standards Board ( ) standards; and 3) The Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures ( ), the leading set of standards for investors seeking to understand an organization’s climate approach. Achievement of environmental & sustainability goals : The company reduced its total Greenhouse Gas ( GHG ) emissions year-over-year across Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions categories. It also transitioned to 100% renewable energy supply at its Scotland laboratory and initiated efforts for other facilities to achieve the same over time.

: The company reduced its total Greenhouse Gas ( ) emissions year-over-year across Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions categories. It also transitioned to 100% renewable energy supply at its Scotland laboratory and initiated efforts for other facilities to achieve the same over time. Commitment to a science-based target : The company committed to setting a science-based target by end of 2023 to reduce carbon emissions generated by both IQVIA and its suppliers.

: The company committed to setting a science-based target by end of 2023 to reduce carbon emissions generated by both IQVIA and its suppliers. Greater board diversity : The company recently appointed two new directors, increasing gender and racial/ethnic diversity of the board. Currently four of the company’s 11 directors are women.

: The company recently appointed two new directors, increasing gender and racial/ethnic diversity of the board. Currently four of the company’s 11 directors are women. Enhanced workforce diversity disclosures: The company provided disclosures on the gender, racial/ethnic diversity profile of its workforce, including publishing its most recent U.S. Employment Information Report ( EEO-1 ). Of the total U.S. employee population, approximately 61% are women and approximately 35% identify as non-white, of which 11% identify as Black or African American Of the total newly hired employees in the U.S., approximately 63% were women and approximately 38% identified as non-white, of which 13% identified as Black or African American Of the employees comprising the three most senior job categories in the U.S. per the EEO-1 report, approximately 62% are women and approximately 35% identify as non-white, of which more than 9% identify as Black or African American

The company provided disclosures on the gender, racial/ethnic diversity profile of its workforce, including publishing its most recent U.S. Employment Information Report ( ). Continued strong employee engagement : Employee engagement levels improved year-over-year, with 85% of employees reporting a favorable engagement rating, which was four points better than the prior year and four points above the FORTUNE 500 company benchmark.

: Employee engagement levels improved year-over-year, with 85% of employees reporting a favorable engagement rating, which was four points better than the prior year and four points above the FORTUNE 500 company benchmark. Recognition of IQVIA’s industry leadership: IQVIA was recognized on FORTUNE’s list of Most Admired Companies for the fifth year in a row, ranking #1 in the Healthcare: Pharmacy Services & Other category for the first time. IQVIA was also given six Human Capital Management Excellence Awards from the Brandon Hall Group for its global talent development programs.

