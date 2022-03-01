IQVIA selected to accelerate clinical development of VYVGART™ (efgartigimod alfa fcab) by argenx SE

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) announced an agreement today with argenx SE. The multi-year contract covers a unique collaboration for the development of new indications for VYVGART™ (efgartigimod alfa fcab), an FDA-approved neonatal Fc receptor blocker for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis in adult patients who have a specific antibody receptor.

While terms of the deal have not been disclosed, the collaboration will support clinical development, regulatory, commercial and real-world evidence strategy to accelerate the development of new indications for VYVGART.

"We are excited to be working with argenx in a comprehensive way to support the development of their promising new treatment,” said Alistair Grenfell, president, Europe, Middle East, Africa and South Asia for IQVIA. "IQVIA’s end-to-end support will speed the clinical development and the commercial launch of new indications that drive argenx’s success. Together, our partnership will create new opportunities to improve human health and bring new hope to patients and their families.”

IQVIA brings together deep scientific expertise with unique technology and analytics to enable life sciences companies such as argenx to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative products that improve patient lives.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 79,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors, and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

