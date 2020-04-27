IRA Financial Trust Launches New Rollover Program for Self-Directed IRA Checkbook Control Investors

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IRA Financial Group and IRA Financial Trust Company, a leading financial technology Self-Directed IRA and 401(k) plan provider and custodian, launches a new rollover program for Self-Directed IRA investors seeking a new custodian for their checkbook control IRA.

"We have seen a surge in interest from Self-Directed IRA LLC investors who are seeking a new custodian for their checkbook control account and developed a new rollover program to satisfy their needs," stated Adam Bergman, Founder & CEO of IRA Financial.

The Self-Directed IRA LLC involves the establishment of a limited liability company (LLC) that is owned by the IRA (care of the IRA custodian) and managed by the IRA holder or any third-party. As manager of the IRA LLC, the IRA owner will have control over the IRA assets to make traditional investments, as well as non-traditional investments, such as real estate. "Because some Self-Directed IRA custodians do not have the expertise to administer checkbook control IRA solutions, IRA Financial has created a special rollover program for Self-Directed IRA investors seeking a qualified and experienced Self-Directed IRA custodian," stated Mr. Bergman.

IRA Financial Group and IRA Financial Trust Company's Self-Directed IRA and Solo 401(k) plan platform allows investors to invest in IRS approved alternative asset investments digitally and with no account valuation or minimum balance fees. The primary advantage of using a self-directed retirement account to make private IRS approved alternative asset investments, such as real estate, is that one can diversify their retirement assets and invest in what one knows and trusts.

IRA Financial Group and IRA Financial Trust are the market's fastest growing providers of self-directed retirement plans. IRA Financial has helped over 16,000 clients take back control over their retirement funds and invest over $4.2 billion of retirement funds into alternative asset investments.

To learn more about the IRA Financial Trust Company, please visit our website at irafinancialtrust.com or call 800-472-1043.

SOURCE IRA Financial