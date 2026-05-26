Founder Aktie
WKN: 936949 / ISIN: BMG3654D1074
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26.05.2026 02:42:55
Iradimed’s CEO and Founder Sold 7,500 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?
Roger E. Susi, Founder, CEO, President, and Chairman of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD), reported the indirect sale of 7,500 shares of common stock over multiple transactions on May 18 and May 19, 2026, for a total value of approximately $657,000 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($87.64).* 1-year performance calculated using May 19th, 2026 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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