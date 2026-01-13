International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
13.01.2026 10:07:42
Iran: International calls resume but internet still cut
Iranians can call the outside world again after over four days of a communications blackout and a brutal security crackdown that has killed hundreds of people. Follow DW for the latest.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
