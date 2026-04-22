Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Aktie
ISIN: INE0PB301013
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22.04.2026 21:54:19
Iran Again Tightens Its Grip on Shipping in the Strait of Hormuz
Traffic in the strait has all but halted as Iran renews its attacks, striking two vessels on Wednesday. More than 300 ships linked to Iran have passed through the strait since the war began.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei New York Times
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