Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
22.04.2026 20:25:00
Iran Fired on Ships in the Strait of Hormuz. These Energy Stocks Could Surge.
Oil prices are moving higher today after Iran attacked and seized several ships in the Strait of Hormuz. This escalation came less than a day after President Trump announced an indefinite extension of the ceasefire agreement. Iran has yet to reopen the Strait of Hormuz due to the U.S. Navy blockade of Iranian-linked ships. While President Trump is seeking a diplomatic end to the war, recent hostilities make a resumption of fighting an increasing possibility. If that happens, it could fuel a surge in oil stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!