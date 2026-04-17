Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
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17.04.2026 16:14:51
Iran Just Delivered Incredible News for Stock Market Investors
Around 25% of the world's daily supply of seaborne oil transits through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran effectively closed the waterway after direct attacks on its territory by the U.S. and Israel, which began on Feb. 28, leaving countries scrambling to avoid a global energy shortage. The price of a single barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil soared to a 52-week high of around $120 in March, more than doubling from where it opened in 2026. As a result, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) plummeted by as much as 9% from its peak, as investors weighed the potential negative impacts on corporate earnings and the broader economy. But earlier this morning (April 17), Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced his country would allow safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, effective immediately. There are some conditions, but here's what it means for the stock market. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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29.01.26
|The incredible shrinking dollar (Financial Times)
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