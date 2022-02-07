Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
07.02.2022 11:54:20
Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna on Tuesday
BERLIN (AP) — Talks to revive Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers are resuming on Tuesday after breaking off for a bit over a week for diplomats to return home for consultations.The European Union, which chairs the talks in Vienna, announced the resumption on Monday.The United States pulled out of the Vienna accord in 2018 under then President Donald Trump and reimposed heavy sanctions on Iran. Tehran has responded by increasing the purity and amounts of uranium it enriches and stockpiles, in breach of the accord.U.S. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal. Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China are still parties to the accord with Iran and have been trying to salvage it.“Negotiations seem to be at the final stage which requires determination and energetic efforts from all participants to get to the destination point,” Russia’s delegate to the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Twitter.Diplomats from the three European countries said when talks paused after a month on Jan. 28 that the negotiations were reaching the final stage, and that required political decisions.On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed several sanctions waivers related to Iran’s civilian nuclear activities. The move reverses the Trump administration’s decision to rescind them. Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday welcomed the sanctions relief but called it insufficient.這篇文章 Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna on Tuesday 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|27,78
|3,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX rutscht ins Minus -- DAX gibt Gewinne ab -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich - China mit Nachholbedaf nach der Feiertagspause
Der heimische Markt muss seinen Erholungsversuch abbrechen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es nur noch marginal nach oben. In Fernost prägten unterschiedliche Vorzeichen das Bild.