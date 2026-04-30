Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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30.04.2026 12:30:00
Iran Tensions Are Hitting American Wallets. Here are the Energy Plays Worth Watching Right Now.
The price of oil has soared this year due to the war with Iran, driving up gas prices. According to AAA, the national average gas price is around $4.23 per gallon, up more than $1 per gallon from a year ago. With the average American driver using 575 gallons each year, we're on track to spend about $600 more on gas this year. While tensions with Iran are hitting American wallets, they're a boon for oil stocks. Here are two energy plays worth watching right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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