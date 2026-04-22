WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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22.04.2026 08:23:21
Iran war: World waits to see what's next after ceasefire extension
Amid the major turmoil in the energy sector, recession worries and conflicting statements from the US president, the world watches to see if a fragile ceasefire will last.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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