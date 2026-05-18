Kuwait Aktie

Kuwait für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0KD4T / ISIN: KW0EQ0601314

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18.05.2026 03:00:00

Iran War Fallout: Kuwait Hires 3 Pentagon Contractors to Build It a $2.5 Billion Defense System

The United States spent $25 billion fighting the Iran war -- but other countries suffered far more.Kuwait, in particular, was targeted by an onslaught of 13 cruise missiles, 336 ballistic missiles, and 740 drones over the course of the war, straining its defense network past the limit. In addition to U.S. military bases in Kuwait -- Ali al-Salem Air Base, Camp Arifjan, and Camp Buehring -- Iran also damaged the country's Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery, the Shuwaikh oil sector complex, and power generation facilities and water desalination plants. Even air defense systems were successfully targeted, including a Patriot missile battery at Ali al-Salem. "The Iranian attacks were precise. There are no random craters indicating misses," Center for Strategic and International Studies advisor and retired USMC Colonel Mark Cancian told The Washington Post.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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