BAE Systems Aktie
WKN: 866131 / ISIN: GB0002634946
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17.05.2026 11:05:00
Iran War Fallout: Qatar Needs $1 Billion of Missiles From BAE Systems -- Quick!
After $25 billion of spending, 39 days of fighting, and about that much time on ceasefire, the Iran war is currently on pause. For participants willing (the United States, Israel, and Iran) and unwilling alike (the other Gulf nations), it's now time to pause, take stock, and... restock.The Gulf nation of Qatar suffered much during the short-lived war. Home to the Al Udeid Air Base, America's largest military base in the Middle East, Qatar became a prime target for Iranian attacks during the war. Qatar suffered an estimated 700 Iranian drone and missile strikes that damaged liquefied natural gas facilities to such an extent that it may take five years to bring them back online, at a cost of $20 billion in revenue lost annually. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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