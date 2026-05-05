Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Aktie
ISIN: INE0PB301013
|
05.05.2026 12:23:20
Iran warns it could block shipping in Hormuz
Iran's lead negotiator warned his country has "not even begun" to test the status of the Strait of Hormuz. His statement follows a day after Trump announced a new initiative to help neutral ships stranded in the Gulf.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!