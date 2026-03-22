Impact Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18
|
22.03.2026 23:43:19
Iran war's shock waves impact Turkish tourism industry
Turkey is one of the most popular vacation spots in the world. But in the wake of the Iran war, there's been a flurry of cancellations. And it's not just tourists from Iran that are staying away.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Impact Holdings (UK) PLC
|
10.03.26
|The impact of the new energy crisis (Financial Times)
|
10.03.26
|The impact of the new energy crisis (Financial Times)
|
10.03.26
|The impact of the new energy crisis (Financial Times)
|
07.03.26
|A week of war in charts: the impact on the US (Financial Times)
|
06.03.26