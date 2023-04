Iraq: Agreement between Iraq and TotalEnergies

Download the Press Release (PDF) Paris, April 5, 2023 – While confirming all the terms of the Development & Production Contract signed in 2021, TotalEnergies and the Iraqi Government have, through exchanges in the past months, including in 4 occasions between Prime Minister Al-Sudani and Chairman & CEO Patrick Pouyanné, jointly defined the necessary conditions and mutual insurances to move forward with the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP).