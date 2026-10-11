Ireland Aktie

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WKN DE: A0Q8L3 / ISIN: US46267T2069

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12.10.2026 01:47:27

Ireland will boycott Eurovision again because of Israel's participation, but the song contest is still expanding

The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest was marred by boycotts in protest against Israel's participation in the midst of its war on Gaza. It still aims to keep growing.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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