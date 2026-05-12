IREN Aktie

IREN für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C7R6 / ISIN: AU0000185993

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.05.2026 12:40:54

IREN Announces Pricing Of $2.6 Bln Offering Of Convertible Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, IREN Limited (IREN) announced the pricing of a $2.6 billion private offering of 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2033, which was increased from the previously announced offering size of $2 billion.

Of the total proceeds, the company intends to use approximately $174.5 million to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions and the remaining for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Also, IREN entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with certain of the initial purchasers or their affiliates and certain other financial institutions, pricing the capped call transactions at initially $110.30 per share.

The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on May 14, 2026.

In the pre-market hours, IREN is trading at $56.06, up 1.66 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IREN LTD.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IREN LTD.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IREN LTD. 46,62 -1,12% IREN LTD.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen