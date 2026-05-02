Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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02.05.2026 11:46:00
Iren vs. Nebius: Which Neocloud Provider Is the Better AI Stock?
Neocloud providers have been gaining more traction as the AI build-out continues to take shape. While AI chips remain the foundational hardware of this infrastructure, a lot of other components and prerequisites are necessary for those chips to be deployed effectively. Iren (NASDAQ: IREN) and Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) are two of the leaders in the emerging neocloud industry. Both have signed lucrative multiyear deals with tech giants for access to the massive data centers they are building, but assessing which one is the better buy now requires a nuanced examination.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nebius
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01.05.26
|Nebius Group announces date of first quarter 2026 results and conference call (EQS Group)
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01.05.26
|Nebius agrees to acquire Eigen AI, strengthening Nebius Token Factory as a frontier inference platform (EQS Group)
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27.04.26
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nebius von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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20.04.26
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Nebius-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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13.04.26
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nebius von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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31.03.26
|Nebius to construct 310 MW AI factory in Finland (EQS Group)
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30.03.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Nebius von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
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26.03.26
|Nebius AI Cloud 3.5 introduces serverless AI to give developers frictionless compute for real-world AI (EQS Group)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Iren S.p.A.
|2,60
|2,20%
|Nebius
|116,80
|-3,82%