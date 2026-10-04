IRhythm Begins Notifying Patients Following Review Of Cybersecurity Incident

(RTTNews) - iRhythm Holdings Inc. (IRTC) has started notifying individuals affected by a cybersecurity incident after completing a forensic investigation and data review related to unauthorized access detected earlier this year.

The healthcare technology company said it identified unauthorized access to certain third-party-hosted business applications around June 8, 2026. Following the discovery, iRhythm activated its incident response procedures and worked with external cybersecurity specialists to investigate the event.

According to the company, unauthorized individuals accessed and downloaded certain stored information between June 3 and June 8, 2026. A subsequent review found that the exposed data may have included patient names, contact details, dates of birth, insurance numbers, service dates, device serial numbers and patient account identifiers.

iRhythm said it has not found evidence that the information has been used for identity theft or other fraudulent activity. Beginning Oct. 2, 2026, the company started notifying affected individuals for whom contact information is available and provided guidance on measures they can take to safeguard their personal information.

The company is advising patients to remain alert for potential identity fraud and medical identity theft by monitoring account activity, reviewing credit reports and considering fraud alerts or security freezes on credit files.

To assist affected individuals, iRhythm has established a dedicated support line where patients can obtain additional information and guidance regarding the incident. The company emphasized that the cybersecurity event did not affect its products, clinical systems, medical device operations, manufacturing or distribution activities. It also reported no impact on patient safety or its ability to continue serving customers and patients.

In addition, iRhythm noted that it does not store or retain customers' financial account information or payment card data. Based on its assessment, the company continues to believe the incident is not reasonably likely to have a material effect on its financial condition or operating results.

iRhythm said it is continuing efforts to strengthen security measures and reduce risks associated with the incident while maintaining its focus on protecting patient information and privacy.