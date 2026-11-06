IRhythm Holdings Stock Plunges 32% On Wider Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - iRhythm Holdings, Inc. (IRTC) is down 32.28 percent, losing $42.02 to $88.17 on Friday. The decline comes as the company reported third-quarter results for 2026, with higher revenue but a wider net loss compared with the same period last year.

The stock is currently trading at $88.17, compared with its previous close of $130.19 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $107.89 and has traded between $86.33 and $110.94. Trading volume stands at approximately 2.90 million shares, significantly above its average volume of 568,621 shares. The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $86.33 to $192.47.

For the third quarter, net loss widened to $29.85 million, compared with $5.21 million in the prior-year period. Loss per share increased to $0.90 from $0.16. Revenue rose to $221.59 million from $192.88 million, representing an increase of approximately 14.9 percent. For the first nine months of 2026, net loss narrowed to $44.17 million from $50.13 million, while revenue increased to $645.15 million from $538.25 million.