iRhythm Technologies Aktie

iRhythm Technologies ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ATTS / ISIN: US4500561067

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06.11.2026 19:14:50

IRhythm Holdings Stock Plunges 32% On Wider Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - iRhythm Holdings, Inc. (IRTC) is down 32.28 percent, losing $42.02 to $88.17 on Friday. The decline comes as the company reported third-quarter results for 2026, with higher revenue but a wider net loss compared with the same period last year.

The stock is currently trading at $88.17, compared with its previous close of $130.19 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $107.89 and has traded between $86.33 and $110.94. Trading volume stands at approximately 2.90 million shares, significantly above its average volume of 568,621 shares. The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $86.33 to $192.47.

For the third quarter, net loss widened to $29.85 million, compared with $5.21 million in the prior-year period. Loss per share increased to $0.90 from $0.16. Revenue rose to $221.59 million from $192.88 million, representing an increase of approximately 14.9 percent. For the first nine months of 2026, net loss narrowed to $44.17 million from $50.13 million, while revenue increased to $645.15 million from $538.25 million.

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iRhythm Technologies Inc Registered Shs 101,00 -12,93% iRhythm Technologies Inc Registered Shs

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