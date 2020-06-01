IRIC's Emergency Fund: Thank you to all of our allies!

MONTREAL, June 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - A few weeks ago, the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer (IRIC) of the Université de Montréal launched an Emergency Fund in response to the health crisis created by the pandemic, in order to support research efforts to fight cancer and, exceptionally, to fight COVID-19. While the initial phases of deconfinement have been announced, and economic activity is slowly beginning to start up again and we can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel, IRIC is also beginning to gather its thoughts on an optimistic note.

As a result, we would like to point out the exceptional mobilization of our community, including our Board of Directors, the 2020 Audacious Cabinet, the IRIC Young Philanthropists, as well as our many partners from the Blais Family Fund, who understood our needs and are collectively acting as ambassadors of the Institute within their respective networks.

We would be remiss if we failed to mention the contribution of our donors, who enthusiastically support our activities and who steadfastly believe that scientific research plays an essential role in the healthcare ecosystem. Included among them, we should mention the remarkable contribution of Pomerleau Inc., having made a commitment to support three major spheres of activity related to the current health crisis, namely: health, research and food. Thus, Pomerleau Inc. is announcing that a substantial amount will be donated to IRIC's Emergency Fund to allow the Institute to move forward with its research activities. We also wish to highlight the generous donation from the Marcelle and Jean Coutu Foundation, a true ally of the Institute, which has been supporting our research efforts since its creation.

To date, over $250,000 has been raised through the Emergency Fund to support IRIC's mission. That amount will enable us to ensure the training of the next generation of scientists, as well as to support innovative and promising projects.

However, the fragility of the current situation is such that we cannot cry victory. That's why IRIC is once again calling upon your generosity in order to be able to reach our goal.

If you haven't already done so, and if you are in a position to help, please contribute to support research efforts being carried out at IRIC through the Emergency Fund to help us find solutions to defeat cancer and, currently, to defeat COVID-19. Along with a one-time donation, you have two other options:

Double your donation : Several companies have very generously pledged to donate the same amount (or even more) than the one donated by their employees, thus doubling the impact of your donation. Please check with your employer if they would be willing to match your donation.

: Several companies have very generously pledged to donate the same amount (or even more) than the one donated by their employees, thus doubling the impact of your donation. Please check with your employer if they would be willing to match your donation. Go for the monthly donation: The monthly donation allows you to go even further with your commitment by supporting IRIC throughout the year without your budget feeling it. It's a quick and effective way to donate, because a preauthorized withdrawal is made each month. The monthly donation also allows IRIC to better plan its activities, lower its administrative costs and preserve the environment. This option is available when making the online donation.

It's with your support that IRIC and its investigators will continue to make a difference. Thank you for allowing us to continue our mission.

About the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer (IRIC) of the Université de Montréal

An ultra-modern research hub and training centre located in the heart of the Université de Montréal, the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer of the Université de Montréal was created in 2003 to shed light on the mechanisms of cancer and discover new, more effective therapies to counter this disease. The IRIC operates according to a model that is unique in Canada. Its innovative approach to research has already led to discoveries that will, over the coming years, have a significant impact on the fight against cancer.

