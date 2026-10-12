IRIDEX CorporationShs Aktie

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WKN: 912341 / ISIN: US4626841013

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12.10.2026 13:43:47

Iridex Reports Sustained Glaucoma Benefits With MicroPulse Laser Therapy At Two Years

(RTTNews) - Iridex Corporation (IRIX) announced the publication of a two-year independent clinical study reporting sustained reductions in intraocular pressure (IOP) and a lower medication burden following treatment with its MicroPulse transscleral laser therapy (TLT) in patients with early, moderate and advanced glaucoma.

Published in the International Journal of Ophthalmology, the retrospective study evaluated 84 eyes from 53 patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) or primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG). The treatment used the Iridex Cyclo G6 laser system with the original MicroPulse P3 delivery device.

At 24 months, mean IOP decreased from 22.32 mmHg at baseline to 14.05 mmHg, while the average number of topical IOP-lowering medications fell from 2.96 to 2.38.

Treatment success rates were 86% in POAG eyes and 81% in PACG eyes. The study also reported no complications or reductions in visual acuity during follow-up, while visual field measurements remained stable in both patient groups.

Additionally, all patients who were taking oral acetazolamide before treatment discontinued the medication, and none required it again during the two-year follow-up.

MicroPulse TLT uses laser energy delivered in short pulses, designed to reduce thermal damage to surrounding tissue while lowering IOP. The findings suggest the technology may have a role across different stages of glaucoma, including earlier in the treatment process.

Iridex said the results add to the growing body of clinical evidence supporting MicroPulse TLT as a laser-based treatment option for glaucoma.

IRIX has traded between $0.61 and $1.65 over the past year.

IRIX closed on Friday (october, 09, 2026) at $0.89, down 0.89%.

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