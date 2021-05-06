+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
06.05.2021 19:16:00

Iridium Announces Virtual Investor Day

MCLEAN, Va., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) today announced that the Company will host a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Iridium Communications Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Iridium Communications Inc.)

This virtual event will feature presentations from members of Iridium's senior management team, including:

  • Chief Executive Officer – Matthew J. Desch
  • Chief Financial Officer – Thomas J. Fitzpatrick
  • Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing – Bryan J. Hartin

Attendees can expect to gain unique insights and knowledge about the Company's business activities and long-term outlook.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Events section of the Company's Investor Relations website at www.investor.iridium.com/events. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website following the presentation.

About Iridium Communications Inc.
Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Investor Contact:
Kenneth Levy
Iridium Communications Inc.
+1 (703) 287-7570
ken.levy@iridium.com

Press Contact:
Jordan Hassin
Iridium Communications Inc.
+1 (703) 287-7421
jordan.hassin@iridium.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iridium-announces-virtual-investor-day-301285943.html

SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fällt zum Handelsschluss zurück -- DAX rettet kleines Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Donnerstagshandel nach. Im Frankfurter Handel schloss der DAX letztlich etwas fester. Dagegen kann der US-Leitindex zulegen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es nach der Feiertagspause überwiegend aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen