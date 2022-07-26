|
Iridium Communications Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $4.56 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $3.83 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $174.92 million from $149.92 million last year.
Iridium Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $4.56 Mln. vs. $3.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.04 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.00 -Revenue (Q2): $174.92 Mln vs. $149.92 Mln last year.
