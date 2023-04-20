|
20.04.2023 13:06:39
Iridium Communications Inc. Profit Rises In Q1, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $9.78 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $2.82 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $205.27 million from $168.22 million last year.
Iridium Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $9.78 Mln. vs. $2.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.08 vs. $0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.00 -Revenue (Q1): $205.27 Mln vs. $168.22 Mln last year.
