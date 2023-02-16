16.02.2023 13:09:26

Iridium Communications Inc. Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$0.81 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$5.88 million, or -$0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.3% to $193.84 million from $155.89 million last year.

Iridium Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$0.81 Mln. vs. -$5.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.01 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.00 -Revenue (Q4): $193.84 Mln vs. $155.89 Mln last year.

