Iridium Communications Inc. Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at -$0.81 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$5.88 million, or -$0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.3% to $193.84 million from $155.89 million last year.
Iridium Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): -$0.81 Mln. vs. -$5.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.01 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.00 -Revenue (Q4): $193.84 Mln vs. $155.89 Mln last year.





