Iridium Communications Inc. Reveals Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $24.86 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $36.34 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.0% to $212.94 million from $212.99 million last year.

Iridium Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $24.86 Mln. vs. $36.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $212.94 Mln vs. $212.99 Mln last year.