Iridium Granted Trio of Regulatory Approvals in Japan

A combination of new aviation, land and maritime service approvals brings state-of-the-art Iridium® SATCOM to Japanese flagged aircraft, ships and vehicles

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) today announced that Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) has approved regulatory amendments necessary to allow for Japanese adoption of Iridium Certus® broadband, Iridium Controller–Pilot Data Link Communications (CPDLC) and other aeronautical services for aviation and Iridium's Global Maritime Distress and Safety System service (GMDSS). Over the past several years, Iridium has been working on regulatory amendments with the MIC to incorporate these services into the Japanese regulatory framework, while many other Iridium services have long been approved. Following all required processes of the regulatory amendments, Japanese flagged aircraft, ships and other customers can begin use of these Iridium services.

The Iridium Certus service for maritime and land mobile industries began in January 2019, however it was previously unavailable in Japan due to ongoing regulatory amendments. The MIC published the amendments in the government Gazette in late 2020, and Iridium partners may now obtain equipment certifications for their Iridium Connected® products.

Iridium Certus is the world's most advanced L-band broadband solution, offering small-form-factor, cost-effective terminals, and truly global coverage. In the maritime industry, terminals include the Cobham SATCOM SAILOR 4300, Intellian C700 and Thales VesseLINK 700 and 200. Iridium Certus enables business applications like web browsing, email, voice calling and video chat functions as well as IoT and sensor data collection and transmission. It serves all market sectors, including commercial shipping, fishing, workboats, leisure and government. Iridium Certus maritime services are being provided by Arion Japan, KDDI, KVH, Kyoritsu Radio Service, Marlink and Satcom Global.

In the land mobile market, the Thales MissionLINK 700 and 200 offer Iridium Certus service for a variety of land applications including those supporting business continuity, public safety, and government organizations. These terminals can support both mobile and fixed-site applications and are ideal for field workforce management for fleets, remote asset control requiring IP connectivity, voice communications, and added redundancy for VSAT systems as a failover. Iridium Certus land services in Japan are being provided by Arion Japan, Kaigai Corporation and KDDI.

Iridium Certus aviation solutions are planned for availability in late 2021 and will serve business, commercial, government and general aviation aircraft, including rotorcraft. The service will offer a variety of speeds and features low-profile, highly reliable L-band antennas and lightweight terminals that enable high-quality voice, IP data, email and web browsing. Iridium Certus aviation services in Japan will be provided by Navicom Aviation.

The MIC's official approval of regulatory amendments for Iridium CPDLC and Iridium GMDSS were both issued in early 2021. CPDLC is a text-based communications service directly between aircraft pilots and air traffic controllers and is used for air traffic management. The service is now fully approved for use in Japanese airspace and for adoption by Japanese flagged aircraft. Iridium aviation CPDLC service in Japan is being provided by KDDI and Navicom Aviation.

Iridium GMDSS service formally launched in late 2020 and uniquely combines Distress Alert, Safety Voice, and Maritime Safety Information (MSI) in one terminal, the Lars Thrane, LT-3100S. This service offers truly global connectivity including in Sea Area A4, for Japanese Flag vessels. Iridium GMDSS service is being provided in Japan by Arion Japan, Marlink and Satcom Global.

"We are proud that Iridium completed the process for approval of the regulatory amendments by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications after rigorous examination. Delivered through our resilient satellite network, Iridium services can keep customers in Japan safe and connected," says Bryan Hartin, executive vice president, sales and marketing, Iridium. "Following approval, Iridium's global offerings of Iridium Certus, CPDLC and GMDSS will benefit the Japanese airlines and maritime industries everywhere on the planet."

For more information about Iridium visit: www.iridium.com

Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Statements in this presentation that are not purely historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has based these statements on its current expectations and the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the timing of introduction, capabilities and benefits of Iridium Certus, CPDLC and GMDSS services and the related products. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "anticipates," "may," "can," "believes," "expects," "projects," "intends," "likely," "will," "to be" and other expressions that are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iridium to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding the development and functionality of Iridium services and related products, regulatory approvals, and the company's ability to maintain the health, capacity and content of its satellite constellation, as well as general industry and economic conditions, and competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include those factors listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 11, 2021, and the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on July 20, 2021 as well as other filings Iridium makes with the SEC from time to time. There is no assurance that Iridium's expectations will be realized. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Iridium's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Iridium's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Iridium undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Jordan Hassin

Iridium Communications Inc.

Jordan.Hassin@Iridium.com

+1 (703) 287-7421

Twitter: @Iridiumcomm Investor Contact:

Kenneth Levy

Iridium Communications Inc.

Ken.Levy@Iridium.com

+1 (703) 287-7570

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394616/IRIDIUM_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.