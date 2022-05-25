25.05.2022 13:01:00

Iridium to Participate at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

MCLEAN, Va., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) ("Iridium") today announced that Chief Executive Officer Matthew Desch is scheduled to participate at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of Iridium's website at https://investor.iridium.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the conference.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Investor Contact:  

Press Contact:



Kenneth Levy 

Jordan Hassin

Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc.

+1 (703) 287-7570

+1 (703) 287-7421

ken.levy@iridium.com

jordan.hassin@iridium.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iridium-to-participate-at-the-william-blair-growth-stock-conference-301551939.html

SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.

