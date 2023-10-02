02.10.2023 22:20:00

Iridium to Participate in Fall Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) ("Iridium"), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, today announced that Company executives would participate in fall investor conferences:

Iridium Communications Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Iridium Communications Inc.)

  • The Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 1:40 p.m. ET.
  • The Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
  • The Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023.
  • The Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Space Summit on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Presentations from each conference will be webcast on the Investor Relations section of Iridium's website at http://investor.iridium.com/events. Each webcast will be archived at the same location for seven days.

About Iridium Communications Inc.
Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Investor Contact:

Kenneth Levy
Iridium Communications Inc.
+1 (703) 287-7570
ken.levy@iridium.com

Press Contact:

Jordan Hassin
Iridium Communications Inc.
+1 (703) 287-7421
jordan.hassin@iridium.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iridium-to-participate-in-fall-investor-conferences-301944929.html

SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Iridium Communications Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Iridium Communications Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Iridium Communications Inc 41,95 -0,17% Iridium Communications Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleihen, Dollar, Zinsen und Inflation im Fokus: ATX vorbörslich in Rot -- DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mit herben Abschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften den Dienstagshandel im Minus beginnen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenstart uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Indizes weisen deutliche Abschläge aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen