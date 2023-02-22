Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.02.2023 22:01:00

Iridium to Participate in Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) ("Iridium") today announced that Company executives would participate in two investor conferences:

Iridium Communications Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Iridium Communications Inc.)

  • The Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Presentations from each conference will be webcast on the Investor Relations section of Iridium's website at http://investor.iridium.com/events. Each webcast will be archived at the same location for seven days.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Investor Contact:

Press Contact:



Kenneth Levy

Jordan Hassin

Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc.

+1 (703) 287-7570

+1 (703) 287-7421

ken.levy@iridium.com

jordan.hassin@iridium.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iridium-to-participate-in-investor-conferences-301753602.html

SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Iridium Communications Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Iridium Communications Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Iridium Communications Inc 58,50 -0,85% Iridium Communications Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX mit leichten Gewinnen -- Chinas Börsen letztlich etwas leichter
Der heimische Markt notiert am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnet derweil leichte Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag leicht abwärts. Der Handel in Japan ruhte derweil.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen