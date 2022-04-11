Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Appointment of Executive Director

11 April 2022

Appointment of Executive Director

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Fagan, the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), to the board of directors of the Company as an Executive Director with immediate effect. Brian will offer himself for election by Shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Brian joined the Company as Finance Director on 26 April 2021. Since then, Brian has played an instrumental role in the delivery of internalisation for the Company, including building an experienced finance team who have taken over the management of the finance function for the Company post internalisation.

Prior to joining the Company Brian was CFO for Island Capital and prior to that was Group Finance Director of Ballymore Group, an international property development and investment group with operations in Ireland, the United Kingdom and continental Europe. He also previously worked for DCC plc and acted as Finance Director of Flogas plc. Brian is a Chartered Accountant and holds a B.Comm and a post-graduate Diploma in Professional Accounting from UCD.

Commenting on the appointment, Declan Moylan, Chairman of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc, said:

"I would like to congratulate Brian on his appointment to the Board. Brian has made a very positive contribution since joining the Company last year, in particular playing a key role in the internalisation process, and he will bring valuable expertise and experience to the Board."

Additional disclosures pursuant to Euronext Dublin Listing Rule 6.1.66

Mr Fagan was previously a director of certain property holding companies which formed part of the Ballymore group including Florentine Properties Limited which was placed in receivership in 2013, and Montes Limited and Helsingor Limited which were placed in receivership in 2014.

The Company confirms that there are no other matters requiring disclosure under Rule 6.1.66 of Euronext Dublin's Listing Rules relating to Brian Fagan.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the "Group") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,915 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork with an additional 91 units due for delivery before the end of H1 2022 under pre-purchase contracts and a further 44 units in 2023. The Company has a further 61 units currently under construction directly on owned sites due in H1 2022 and has planning approval to develop an additional 543 residential units on its existing sites. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information in respect of the Company can be obtained from the Company's website at www.iresreit.ie.

