Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Publication of 2021 ESG Report

26 April 2022

Publication of 2021 ESG Report

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") today announces that it has published its ESG Report for the year ended 31 December 2021. The ESG Report is available on the Company's website at https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/reports-and-presentations/year/2022

For further information please contact:

For Investor Relations:

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Sarah Stokes, Director Investor Relations Tel: +353 (0) 87 296 8382

Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974

For Media Requests:

Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting Tel: +353 (0) 86 401 5250

Sam Moore, FTI Consulting

ires@fticonsulting.com

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the "Group") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,915 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork with an additional 91 units due for delivery before the end of H1 2022 under pre-purchase contracts and a further 44 units in 2023. The Company has a further 61 units currently under construction directly on owned sites due in H1 2022 and has planning approval to develop an additional 543 residential units on its existing sites. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information in respect of the Company can be obtained from the Company's website at www.iresreit.ie.