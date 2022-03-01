Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

1 March 2022

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") confirms that it has issued a total of 125,000 ordinary shares of 0.10 each ("New Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the exercise of share options under the Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan. The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the Official List of Euronext Dublin under the Company's existing block listing facilities.

Following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares and in conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended), the total number of ordinary shares of 0.10 each in issue as at the date of this notice is 529,578,946. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights is 529,578,946

The above figure 529,578,946 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended) and the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland.

For further information please contact:

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Sarah Stokes, Investor Relations Tel: +353 (0) 87 296 8382

Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974

For Media Requests:

Q4PR

Gerry O'Sullivan Tel: + 353 (0) 87 259 7644

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the "Group") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,915 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork with an additional 91 units due for delivery before the end of H1 2022 under pre-purchase contracts and a further 44 units in 2023. The Company has a further 61 units currently under construction directly on owned sites due in H1 2022 and has planning approval to develop an additional 543 residential units on its existing sites. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information in respect of the Company can be obtained from the Company's website at www.iresreit.ie .

Note on forward-looking information

This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement.

This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise including in respect of the Covid-19 pandemic, the uncertainty of its duration and impact, and any government regulations or legislation related to it.