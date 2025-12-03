Irisity Establishes Independent Committee As Stockhorn Capital Issues Mandatory Takeover Offer

(RTTNews) - Irisity AB (IRIS.ST) on Wednesday announced that Stockhorn Capital has increased its ownership to 51.07 percent following its participation in the company's November rights issue and additional share purchases.

Since Stockhorn has gone over the required bid threshold, they're now offering SEK 0.132 per share to everyone who owns Irisity shares. The window to accept this offer is likely to be from about December 5, 2025, through January 16, 2026.

To make sure everything's evaluated fairly, Irisity's Board has set up an independent bid committee chaired by board member Bjørn Skou Eilert.

This comes as some directors who are affiliated with Stockhorn won't be involved in any decisions regarding the offer. The committee plans to provide its formal opinion and fairness assessment at least two weeks before the acceptance deadline.

IRIS.ST is currently trading at SEK 0.1475, down SEK 0.0180 or 10.88 percent on the Nasdaq Stockholm.