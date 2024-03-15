|
15.03.2024 13:05:00
iRobot After the Breakup -- Time to Buy the Stock?
iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) is back to bumping along a path all by itself. The proposed Amazon acquisition failed its regulatory review, so investors again find themselves evaluating the robotic device specialist's prospects for finding its own growth opportunities.Those prospects don't seem great. In late February, iRobot reported significant 2023 losses and projected another difficult year ahead for sales and earnings. But with the stock currently at an all-time low valuation, is it time to consider starting a position?It's hard to see the failed acquisition as anything but a lucky development for Amazon. iRobot revealed that sales in the Q4 period were down 20% in the core U.S. market during the holidays and fell 14% overall. Keep in mind that Amazon's product sales were up 9% in a record holiday quarter for the e-commerce giant.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!