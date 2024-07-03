|
03.07.2024 10:20:00
iRobot Has a New CEO, and There's a Lot of Work to Do
In May 2024, iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) announced that it had a new CEO. But this isn't any old shift in the top brass, because it's yet another plot twist in a much bigger story.The next chapter for iRobot, now under the leadership of CEO Gary Cohen, is going to be vitally important to the company's survival. Here's what you need to know and why Cohen has so much work ahead of him.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced its intention to buy iRobot in August 2022. As the deal progressed, iRobot made several adjustments in preparation for the takeover, including a series of large layoffs before the end of 2022. Its devices group was particularly hard hit by this trimming including a loss of the devices group's leader. But in January 2024, Amazon effectively got cold feet before it could finalize its acquisition, calling off a merger largely because it faced a tough regulatory approval process.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu iRobot Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: iRobot legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.24
|Staubsaugerroboter : Amazon-Chef: EU-Blockade des iRobot-Kaufs „traurige Geschichte“ (Handelsblatt)
|
12.04.24
|Staubsaugerroboter: Amazon-Chef: EU-Blockade des iRobot-Kaufs „traurige Geschichte“ (Handelsblatt)
|
27.02.24
|iRobot veröffentlicht Geschäftszahlen 2023: Umsatzrückgang und Verluste - Aktie vorbörslich tiefer (dpa-AFX)
|
26.02.24
|Robotersauger-Firma iRobot mit Umsatzrückgang und roten Zahlen (dpa-AFX)
|
25.02.24
|Ausblick: iRobot zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: iRobot vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.01.24
|iRobot-Aktie tiefrot: Amazon übernimmt iRobot nun doch nicht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu iRobot Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|iRobot Corp
|8,08
|-0,39%