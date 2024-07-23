|
23.07.2024 10:20:00
iRobot Is a Falling Knife That's Too Risky for Most
Investors in robotic vacuum maker iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) have experienced a whipsaw ride over the last five years: Shares first rocketed 375% higher early in the pandemic before plummeting 95% over the next four years. Even in this red-hot bull market, the stock continues to fall, and it may be drawing the attention of deep value or contrarian investors.iRobot's rise is explained by the ingenuity of its primary products: robotic vacuum cleaners. Saving millions of people from the drudgery of a traditional household chore helped the company grow into a pioneering robotics company and a profitable one to boot: iRobot reported a profit for every fiscal year from 2013 to 2021. It was the proven industry leader going into the pandemic, and during the early months of the response to COVID-19, investors poured into the stock, bidding it up to record levels in little more than 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
