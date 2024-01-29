29.01.2024 20:34:04

iRobot Stock Got Cheaper Today. Is It a Buy?

By now, you've probably heard the news: The European Commission (EC) wanted Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to make unspecified concessions to allay its concerns that allowing the e-commerce giant to acquire iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) wouldn't hinder competition among manufacturers of robot vacuums. iRobot refused, making it unlikely the EC would approve Amazon taking iRobot in house. And today, Amazon made it official: It's walking away from the merger, and is in fact so uninterested in acquiring iRobot at this point that it will willingly pay a $94 million breakup fee to get out of the deal.iRobot's stock plunged nearly 19% in early trading on the news Monday morning. As of 12:50 p.m. ET, the stock's starting to recover its losses -- but is still down 6.5%.Let me repeat that: iRobot's about to get nearly a hundred million in free cash from Amazon, and its stock just got cheaper, too. Is now the time to buy iRobot?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Aktien in diesem Artikel

iRobot Corp 14,70 -5,53% iRobot Corp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abwartende Haltung: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit leichten Abgaben -- Wall Street schließt nach Rekordlauf höher -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt blieb im Montagshandel angeschlagen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. Zum Start der neuen Handelswoche waren an den US-Börsen neue Höchststände zu sehen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenauftakt keine gemeinsame Richtung.

