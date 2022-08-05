|
05.08.2022 14:26:12
IRobot Withdraws Guidance, Posts Adj. Loss In Q2; Details Cost-Reduction Actions
(RTTNews) - iRobot Corp. (IRBT) said the company has withdrawn its 2022 financial expectations issued in early May 2022, as well as its long-term financial targets provided in December 2021. Given the ongoing disruptions and uncertainty, iRobot is suspending its practice of providing financial guidance.
Separately, iRobot announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) in a deal valued at approximately $1.7 billion, including iRobot's net debt.
To better align cost structure with near-term revenue, iRobot is in the process of initiating a restructuring of its operations, which is expected to deliver net savings in the range of approximately $5 million to $10 million in 2022 and approximately $30 million to $40 million in 2023. The actions are expected to result in a net reduction of approximately 140 employees, which represents 10% of the company's workforce. iRobot expects to record restructuring charges totaling between $5 million and $6 million over the next two quarters with the majority of the restructuring charges anticipated in the third quarter of 2022.
iRobot's GAAP net loss per share was $1.60 for the second quarter of 2022, compared with a GAAP net loss per share of $0.10, last year. GAAP operating loss was $63.9 million, compared with a GAAP operating loss of $3.0 million. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.35 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to non-GAAP net income per share of $0.27, prior year.
Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $255.4 million, compared with $365.6 million, prior year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu iRobot Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu iRobot Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|iRobot Corp
|58,52
|21,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht deutlich besser als erwartet: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste vor dem Wochenende Verluste hinnehmen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ebenfalls leichter. Die US-Märkte erleben nach den starken Jobdaten einen volatilen Handelstag und schlossen uneinheitlich. Asiens Börsen notierten am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.