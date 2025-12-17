Iron Horse Acquisitions Aktie
ISIN: US46283H2022
|
17.12.2025 03:39:55
IRON HORSE ACQUISITION II CORP Prices IPO Of 20 Mln Units At $10.00/unit
(RTTNews) - IRON HORSE ACQUISITION II CORP. announced that it priced its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq and will trade under the ticker symbol "IRHOU" beginning December 17, 2025.
Each unit consists of one ordinary share of the Company, $0.0001 par value per share, and one-tenth of a right, each right entitling the holder to one-tenth of an ordinary share upon consummation of the Company's initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "IRHO" and "IRHOR," respectively.
The offering is expected to close on December 18, 2025.
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as book-running manager and representative of the several underwriters for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp II Const of 1 Shs + 1-2 Wt + 1 Rtmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp II Const of 1 Shs + 1-2 Wt + 1 Rtmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen geben nach -- ATX letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX schließt unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Mittwoch seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Verluste einsteckte. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Fernost dominierten die Bullen das Börsengeschehen.