Iron Horse Acquisitions Aktie

ISIN: US46283H2022

17.12.2025 03:39:55

IRON HORSE ACQUISITION II CORP Prices IPO Of 20 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - IRON HORSE ACQUISITION II CORP. announced that it priced its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq and will trade under the ticker symbol "IRHOU" beginning December 17, 2025.

Each unit consists of one ordinary share of the Company, $0.0001 par value per share, and one-tenth of a right, each right entitling the holder to one-tenth of an ordinary share upon consummation of the Company's initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "IRHO" and "IRHOR," respectively.

The offering is expected to close on December 18, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as book-running manager and representative of the several underwriters for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp II Const of 1 Shs + 1-2 Wt + 1 Rt

