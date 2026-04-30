Iron Mountain Aktie
WKN DE: A14MS9 / ISIN: US46284V1017
|
30.04.2026 13:00:37
Iron Mountain Inc Reveals Advance In Q1 Income
(RTTNews) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $143.67 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $15.95 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Iron Mountain Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 21.6% to $1.936 billion from $1.592 billion last year.
Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $143.67 Mln. vs. $15.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $1.936 Bln vs. $1.592 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.965 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.825 B To $ 7.925 B
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Iron Mountain Inc
Analysen zu Iron Mountain Inc
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Iron Mountain Inc
|98,36
|0,49%