Iron Mountain Inc Reveals Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $143.67 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $15.95 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Iron Mountain Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.6% to $1.936 billion from $1.592 billion last year.

Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $143.67 Mln. vs. $15.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $1.936 Bln vs. $1.592 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.965 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.825 B To $ 7.925 B